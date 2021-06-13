Electoral Committee Affirms Readiness for AFN Poll in Kebbi

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee for the 2021 Elective Congress of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Prince Jambright B.T Sumanu, has announced that all is set to hold the 2021 elections in Kebbi.

Sumanu said that the election is significant in so many ways, hence the committee cannot afford to let millions of Nigerians home and abroad down.

The Elective Congress is scheduled to hold tomorrow Monday, June 14th.

“All eyes are now on the AFN elections. Everybody is looking up to us for justice. With these reputable members of this committee, we are ready to do our best.”

Speaking on the guidelines expected to be met by intending contestants, Prince Jambright B.T Sumanu said that the committee expects a full compliance in line with international standards.

“We expect that interested candidates must come with nomination forms from their zones while also meeting up with World Athletics guidelines as well spelt out in the constitution of the AFN.”

The Chairman affirmed that interested candidates with documented history of drug abuse, doping or convictions should do themselves the honour of staying off their radar.

Sumanu assured that a level-playing ground will be provided for all candidates with an option of an appeal for any contestant who is aggrieved or not satisfied with the outcome of the screening, election conduct or result.

Members of the Electoral Committee comprise Prince Jambright B.Sumanu (Chairman), Mohammed Surajo Aliyu-Vice Chairman, Mr Alozie Emmanuel-Member, Barr. C. J. Nwogu-Member while the Director General of the AFN, Mr Siminialayi Pepple will be the Secretary

