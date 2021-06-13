Court Hill Promises Academic Excellence

Founder and CEO, Kid’s Court School, Dr Abimbola Ogundere has disclosed plan to open “The Court Hill College” for session starting from September 2021, promising academic excellence.

In a statement yesterday, Ogundere said the college would be committed to developing outstanding young people with the skills, resilience and initiative to flourish in a rapidly changing world where students are prepared for a life of success.

He noted that the college was established in furtherance of academic strides Kid’s Court School had recorded in the last 12 years of its operation.

He said the college “is mixing a strong academic focus with a stimulating curriculum and a rich, diverse co-curricular program.

“Equipped with a well-resourced library, fully fitted computing rooms, laboratories, art, design and music studios, multipurpose sports court, swimming pool, outdoor cafe, rooftop and other relaxation areas, collaboration and creativity studio and more, the college is eager to welcome parents, wards and students seeking a holistic high school experience and the best quality education possible,” the founder said.

He added that the college had secured a highly qualified and globally certified academic faculty committed to delivering education that enhances not only all round personal development of each student but also the discovery and mastery of innate talents relevant in today’s economy and society.

Ogundere said the school’s core value of excellent pastoral care “is the foundation on which its high standards in all areas are built. This is the foundation for its transformational learning ethos guaranteed to enable students to flourish while they are in school, she added.

Located in a serene area in Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos, the Court Hill College is positioning itself as an international high school operating with the highest global standards, in a conducive and engaging environment.

