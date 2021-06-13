CHARLY BOY – MY AREA FADA

Fada says he would be 70 this week. Some have said 69, others have said 71. Whatever it is, the icon deserves much more than we can ever give to him as a nation. He has been a pioneer, a lightning rod and a wonderful inspiration to thousands, including myself.

What most people do not know is the fact that I dedicated my very first book ever published to him. Na my sister Bolanle Austen Peters dash me the money to do the book o. That time, I can broke. You guys may not understand why I feel so strongly about this man because you are all not special. Eccentricity is inborn. You are born different, you feel the strong need to stand aside, and society will not understand you.

You are brilliant, extremely so, and as such, you see things the millions can’t see, and they call you mad. You will need a large dose of the mental strength of which, sadly, many ‘different’ people don’t have to withstand the onslaught of the majority. Charles Oputa is imbued with the kind of strength we can only dream of and the brilliance of a Nobel laureate which has enabled him to stand aside, maintain relevance and continue to be a symbol of entrenched resistance in a society ruled by empty gargoyles. I respect him cos I see me in him.

I respect him cos his own madness is extreme, and we are just starting where he is. He is introverted, quiet but mad. You think the Duke is mad, spend five minutes with this genius. I hope to do a book on him very soon. I need to document his story for posterity. He is a mutant, our leader, and in him we will find ourselves and stand. Happy birthday Lord Mutant. God bless you.

