Breaking: Netanyahu Out, Naftali Bennett to Lead ‘New Govt of Change’ in Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu has lost his 12-year hold on power in Israel after the country’s parliament voted in a new coalition government.

A new “government of change” will be led by right-wing nationalist Naftali Bennett of the Yamina party.

He will lead an unprecedented coalition of parties which was approved with a razor-thin majority vote of 60-59.

Mr Bennett will be prime minister until September 2023 as part of a power-sharing deal.

He will hand power over to Yair Lapid, leader of the centrist Yesh Atid, for a further two years. (BBC)

