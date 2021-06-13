Axxela Receives Energy Leadership Excellence Prize of The Decade

Axxela Limited, sub-Saharan Africa’s preferred fast-growing gas and power portfolio company, has received the Energy Leadership Excellence Prize of the Decade from the African Institute for Leadership Excellence at Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Lagos.

In the last decade, Africa has experienced economic growth underpinned by increased investment of private capital by foreign and indigenous investors. The African Corporate Leadership Excellence Prize 2021 is a recognition of excellence in leadership of selected African corporate organisations that have made an impact in the economy through innovation, creativity and inventions in different fields of endeavor.

Receiving the prize on behalf of Axxela, Mr. Fisayo Duduyemi (Chief Strategy Officer) expressed appreciation for the award and reiterated Axxela’s commitment to delivering innovative energy solutions to drive the long-term development and growth of Africa.

