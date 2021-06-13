Again, Bandits Kidnap Ekiti Farmer

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Armed men suspected to be bandits have abducted a farmer, Alhaji Jimoh Olodan at Iyemero Ekiti, in Ikole Local Government Area (LGA) of Ekiti State.

The kidnapping came barely three months after a farmer, Mr. Isaac Agbanigo was abducted in a farmstead in Ikere Ekiti, Ikere LGA.

The incident, according to an eyewitness, Chief Ajayi Ogungbemi, happened at Elegure farm settlement around 11.15pm on Friday. The farmstead is about three kilometres and 15 minutes drive to the community.

Ogungbemi, who is the Babaloja of Iyemero, told journalists yesterday that the gun wielding abductors, numbering 18, invaded the farmstead and whisked away the successful farmer.

He claimed that the kidnappers shot into the air, as they whisked away the farmer to an unknown destination.

He said the gunshots had caused panic, as residents, who had not slept when they came, fled into the bush while those sleeping quickly awoke and took cover outside their residences.

“The manner at which they operated showed that they had a target, who was Alhaji Olodan. The kidnappers upon entering the village went straight to the farmers residence and forced him out. He was actually the target.

“This is not the first time Iyemero would be attacked by these evil men and we are suspecting that they are working in connivance with the Fulani herders operating in our farms.

“The herders have been the ones terrorising Elegure and Atu farmsteads in recent times, destroying farmlands and kidnapping our people”, he alleged.

Ogungbemi appealed to the State Police command and the Amotekun corps to expedite actions and free the victim from his captors.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, acknowledged that someone came to make a formal report at a Divisional Police Station at Ikole Ekiti about the kidnapping.

“The report we got showed that only one person was kidnapped and that the incident happened yesterday night. We have detailed our men in the town and they are taking measures to ensure that the victim is freed”, the spokesman said.

Also confirming the incident, the Commandant, Ekiti State Security Network fondly called Amotekun, Brig Gen. Joe Komolafe, stated that the outfit is working with the police to free the victim from his captors.

