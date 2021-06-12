WAP Signs Global Distribution Deal for ‘Knockout’

Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP), producer of the 2019 comedy blockbuster – Knockout, has announced the signing of an MoU with Media Pros Africa, a Kenya-based international film agency owned by seasoned industry player – Wangeci Murage, for the global distribution of the movie through various means; including, but not limited to VOD, TVOD, SVOD, Cinema, Pay TV, Free-to-Air, and Terrestrial.

According to Wale Adenuga Jnr., Producer of Knockout, “We are pleased to have finally come to a global distribution agreement with such a reputable organisation as Media Pros Africa, as well as Osezua Stephen-Imobhio’s Oduma Creative Worx Ltd, through which the deal was brokered. When Knockout was released at cinemas across Nigeria and Ghana, the response was overwhelmingly-positive, so with this deal, we can finally achieve our desire of showcasing the movie to a wider audience.”

Knockout tells the comical story of what happens when news of a boxing competition, with a cash prize of $3 million hits town, and sends a group of people into a hilarious frenzy as they devise mischievous means to participate and win. The clumsy boxer they choose, and the crazy characters they meet along the way results in a myriad of mayhem and madness.

Knockout has an impressive cast made up of different generations of superstars including Sola Sobowale (Toyin Tomato), Charles Okocha, Toyin Abraham, Chinwetalu Agu, Odunlade Adekola, Patience Ozokwor, Broda Shaggi, Ali Nuhu, Eniola Badmus, Papa Ajasco, Mama Ajasco, Pa James, Alinco, Miss Pepeiye, Ajasco, Francis Odega, Afeez Oyetoro (Saka), Nnenna, Desmond Elliot, Funky Mallam, Kenny Blaq, Woli Arole, Yaw, Tayo Amokade (Ijebu), Segun Arinze, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Josh2Funny & Bello Kreb, Jide Kosoko, MC Lively, Akpan & Oduma, and others; as well as some electrifying cameos by 9ice, Derenle Edun and Jaywon.

