Tosin Adarabioyo: Torn between Gunners, Magpies

Despite recording 193 clearances, which is the most by any defender in the Premier League and also recorded the fastest sprint time by any center back in the top flight, his effort was still not enough to save Fulham from relegation. However, Tosin Adarabioyo’s effort was not lost to clubs as Arsenal and Newcastle are jostling for the Nigerian-eligble defender’s signature and have less than a month to make clear their intentions

Clubs interested in signing Fulham’s Nigeria-eligible central defender Tosin Adarabioyo have been given a deadline to complete the deal, according to reports.

The former Manchester City youth team captain has a release clause of 10 million pounds inserted into his contract.

The Daily Mail claims that the center-back’s release clause expires 30 days before the start of the 2021-2022 Championship season, meaning clubs have 26 days left to trigger the clause as the new season is set to start the weekend of August 7.

Adarabioyo has attracted interest from Premier League duo Newcastle United and Arsenal.

The 23-year-old had a great season despite Fulham’s demotion to the second-tier, finishing the campaign with the most clearances in the Premier League (193) and also recorded the fastest sprint time of any center back.

Before joining the Cottagers on a permanent deal in October 2020, Adarabioyo enjoyed back-to-back loan spells at West Brom and Blackburn Rovers.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta knows Adarabioyo really well, the Spaniard was Pep Guardiola’s assistant at City before he was appointed head coach of his former club.

Adarabioyo is available for £10million this summer due to a release clause in his contract, Sportsmail understands.

The former Manchester City centre-half was one of the Cottagers’ best performers in the Premier League last season, forming a solid partnership with Joachim Andersen in the heart of Scott Parker’s defence despite their relegation into the Championship.

But the 23-year-old is set to leave Craven Cottage this summer as it emerged he can join another club if a bid of £10m is tabled.

The news will be of interest to a number of Premier League clubs ahead of the transfer window, with Arsenal and Newcastle believed to be among the clubs monitoring the defender’s situation.

Adarabioyo is expected to remain in the top flight next season following a string of impressive performances for Fulham.

His stats for last season were rated among the best in the Premier League for central defenders alongside the likes of Ruben Dias, Harry Maguire and John Stones.

The former Man City star was one of Fulham’s best players last season despite their relegation.

Indeed, Fulham received widespread praise for their defensive play last season – six teams conceding more goals than the Cottagers despite their bottom-three finish.

However, with Andersen’s loan spell from Lyon expired and Adarabioyo destined for a return to the Premier League – it is looking increasingly Fulham will be required to form a new central defensive partnership ahead of next season.

