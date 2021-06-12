Maj Releases ‘Sweet Rocket’

Singer/songwriter/performing artiste, Maj released his debut EP titled ‘Sweet Rocket’ via K2O Entertainment. Maj, armed with her uber fine vocals, blended a simple sing-a-long with a hint of sensual lyrics narrating the everyday experiences of youth and their love lives in this new EP.

Sweet Rocket was birthed with passion and assertiveness. With the focus track “Foreign Baby” and standout track such as “E No Mean Say” and “Hot Flame”. The 5-track project is sure a classic piece.

On the EP she said: “Sweet Rocket is inspired by love, money and everything in between. I’ve been working on it for quite some time. There are five songs on the EP, and four of them are new songs plus a bonus track. All the songs are my favorites, but if I had to pick one, ‘Hot Flame’ would be it”. The EP was produced by Emmeno and Ciq and released on the 21st of May. Maj is set to rollout more projects this year.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

