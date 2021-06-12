Italy Beat Turkey 3-0 in Euro 2020 Opener

Italy kicked off Euro 2020 in style with a dominant 3-0 win over Turkey as Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne both scored in the Group A opener.

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli took to the pitch to sing the iconic ‘Nessun Dorma’ – the official anthem of Italia ‘90 – during a spectacular opening ceremony and Roberto Mancini’s side put on an emphatic showing.

Turkey managed to frustrate their opponents for 45 minutes but faltered badly after the break as Merih Demiral put through on his net in the 53rd minute, following a tasty Domenico Berardi cross. That opened the game up which suited Italy’s aggressive and attack-minded style as Immobile in 66th and Insigne in 79th, added further weight to Italy’s margin of victory.

It was the first time in 39 European Championship matches that Italy had scored more than two goals in a game.

