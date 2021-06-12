Indomie Announces Kick-off of Independence Day Heroes Award

Dufil Prima Foods Plc., makers of Indomie noodles has announced the kick-off of the 2021 edition of its Indomie Independence Day Awards (IIDA), and is calling for worthy entries nationwide.

The IIDA initiative sought to identify, celebrate, and reward exemplary accomplishments of children who have shown uncommon courage and determination in dangerous situations. The award encourages excellence and diligence in children.

According to the organisation, entries for the award will cut across eight states across the six geo-political zones of the country.The states included: Lagos, Osun, Kano, Kaduna, Rivers, Enugu, Kwara, and Abuja, and will last seven weeks.

Speaking at the flag off of the 2021 search exercise in Lagos recently, Indomie Head of Marketing, Sukhman Kaur, stated that the initiative is highly significant given its goal to recognise children whose best efforts are often overlooked in society.

She said, “This award initiative is a reflection of the importance and belief of our company in the extraordinary qualities of the Nigerian child which must never be ignored, but rather, celebrated. This is also in consonance with our core values and conviction that in every child lies the seed of greatness.

“Daily, our beloved Nigerian children make notable sacrifices at great risk to themselves, some struggle to survive despite the unfavourable conditions they found themselves in, and the reality is that such acts of bravery often go unsung because the players involved are minors.”

Kaur said that the organisation has been able to sustain the initiative over the last 12 years as a result of its commitment to continuously impact positively on the lives of its core consumers –children.

“Dufil Prima Foods believes children need to be empowered. IIDA is part of our efforts to empower our children and we have carried this out relentlessly for the past 12 years, except the year 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic.”

On his part, Group Corporate Communications and Events Manager of Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Tope Ashiwaju, gave the criteria for participation as children below the age of 15 years.

He added, “The degree of risk, exceptional courage, leadership traits, spontaneous skills, and determination to act are also part of the key areas we will be looking out for in these young children.”

He informed that for the 2021 edition, the award has included two more categories in addition to the physical, social and intellectual bravery categories.

He added that the brand has also introduced a special award recognition-IIDA Honorary Award for Child Development” for Individuals or organizations who have catered to the need of children, especially during the covid-19 pandemic period.

“The Award winner(s) would have demonstrated exceptional commitment to child development in Nigeria,” he said.

He said that the search exercise has been extended beyond field search to give room for more participation.

Entries can also be sent via Indomie website, social media platforms, and email addresses.

Others are calls to designated phone lines and hand delivery of letters at the project office.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

