Immigration Releases New Requirement for Obtaining Standard Passport

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), yesterday released a new requirement for those seeking to obtain the country’s standard passport for 32 and 64 pages booklet respectively.

This was contained in a statement released by the Service yesterday, which noted that applicants could make fresh (First) Application or re-Issuance of Passport by paying N2,000 for address verification exclusives of bank charges.

However, the booklet which comes in two categories 32 pages and 64 attract different administrative charges inclusive of the applicants address verification fees.

“All fees are exclusive of bank charges, N2,000 Address Verification fee. Administrative charges are non-refundable and payments of passport fees for such cases are subject to approval of application. No age classification for 64 pages,” the statement emphasised.

For the 32 pages which has age categories between, 0-17 years, 18-59 years, 60 years and above booklet fess ranges from, N 8,750, N 15,000, N 8,750 respectively, making it a total of N10,750, N17,000, N10,750 for the different ages above.

While 64 pages has no age limitation, it attracts N20,000 for passport booklet fee in addition to the N2,000 address verification fee.

On the passport application processing timeline, it ranges from 48 hours to 72 hours after enrolment of biometric data.

While for a damaged passport, correction of errors, replacement of names, addition of names, deletion of names, re-arrangement of names takes an extra 10 working days after receipt of application.

Also for change of name due to change of marital status (Married/ Divorced/Widowed), five working days after receipt of application

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

