FG Determined to Lift 100m Nigerians out of Poverty, Says Buhari

President Muhammad Buhari has restated the federal government’s overall economic target of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years notwithstanding Covid-19.

The president, in his 2021 Democracy Democracy Day broadcast Saturday, said despite the fact that in the last two years, only 10.5 million Nigerians — farmers, small scale traders, artisans, market women — have been lifted out of poverty, he is convinced the “100 million target can be met and this informed the development of National Poverty Reduction and Growth Strategy. The specific details of this accelerated strategy will be unveiled shortly”.

