‘Fed Govt’s Ban of Twitter Counterproductive’

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Face of Waziri-Nigeria, has urged the Federal Government to rescind its ban on twitter operations in the country. It described twitter as a socio-economic development tool that should not be sacrificed on flimsy basis.

A statement by the Director-General, Mr. Bukola Adeojo, noted the plausibility of twitter being used for disseminating divisive contents. He, however, said its positive impact far outweighs the negatives.

According to him, the current administration was a direct beneficiary of the various social media platforms, coupled with the legitimate economic gains it has availed the ingenious and creative young minds across the country.

The statement reads: “Social media platforms like twitter have become veritable tools for governance knowledge sharing, political awareness and socio-economic advancement in contemporary global communities.

“All elections and candidatea since 1999 have benefited profoundly by deploying these tools. The current administration is one of the best beneficiaries of social media in the country.

“More importantly, with the economic hardship in the country, twitter and other social media are major, if not sole means of income for millions of Nigerians.”

The group maintained that aside the harsh stance of government on a veritable platform like twitter, there are many avenues less cumbersome that could be explored to tackle the spread of divisive tendencies among Nigerians.

“We, therefore, call on the Federal Government to rethink and reflect its order because of the importance of twitter and other social media platforms as crucial development tools.”

