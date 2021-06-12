EURO 2020: An Experience Like Never Before for MultiChoice Subscribers, Says Mabutho

Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho has promise DStv and GOtv subscribers an unprecedented experience as the EURO 2020 tournament kicked off yesterday in Italy through July 11.

The tournament which would be played across 11 cities involving 24 teams with the semi-finals and final taking place at the Wembley Stadium.

According to Mabutho, football lovers in Nigeria would be treated to a good time as MultiChoice Nigeria has promised to make the Euro tournament available on Dstv Compact plus upwards and on GOtv Max, Jolli and Jinja packages.

“DStv viewers can catch all the games on SuperSport Premier League (DStv channel, while GOtv viewers can watch on SuperSport La Liga channel. These channels have since been renamed “SS Euro 2020” from June 1 and are dedicated to the football event and magazine shows, available round the clock,” the Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria told THISDAY.

“We are very prepared and are ready to satisfy all our subscribers as we have secured the rights to all the games of Euros 2020.

Aside bringing all the matches to viewers, Mabutho said that there will be a lot of studio analysis by pundits who will be providing indepth previews and reviews of matches and also experts who will be looking at the technical aspects of the tournament. These pundits would be made up of mostly those who have played or coached the game at one time or the other. They are all experts in their own right.”

“Also we are creating more packages in order for more people to gain access to the games. It is a family affair and we are out to see that we satisfy as many families as possible.”

In order to attract more eyeballs to DStv screens, Mabutho said, “every football fan across the globe knows that the best football teams in the world come from Europe and from those national teams, we have individual players featuring for various clubs we watch every weekend. So the Euros provide a unique opportunity to see these players who play against each other in their clubs come together under their national team setup. Nothing can be more compelling than watch.“

Ahead of the tournament kick-off, MultiChoice also ensured subscribers were treated to additional football content via the dedicated SuperSport Euro2020 channels, which opened from June 1 to 11, for archive content, documentaries, warm-up games, best qualifying matches, previous finals and best games from previous Euros.

Asked if the absence of fans in some venues would not diminish the excitement of the tournament, Maputo reacted thus: “In as much-as I agree that fans add a lot of excitement to the game but at the end of the day its about how the players express themselves technically and tactically. We are all hoping for a good tournament-fans or no fans.

Maputho is indeed not worried by the absence of some big names in the tournament due to injuries, saying it’s an avenue for some young talents to exploit.

