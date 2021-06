President Muhammad Buhari Saturday said Nigeria’s infrastructure drive is key to economic growth and one that will be felt by every Nigerian.

The president, who made this assertion during his speech to mark the 2021 Democracy Day, added that his approval for four new seaports using Public-Private-Partnership — Lekki Deep Sea Port, Bonny Deep Sea Port, Ibom Deep Sea Port, and Warri Deep Sea Port — is hinged on creating massive job opportunities and foreign investment inflows for the country.

