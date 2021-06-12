Buhari: I Will Ensure Security, Welfare of Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he will do all within his power to ensure that the security and welfare of Nigerians remain the primary purpose of government.

Speaking during a broadcast to commemorate the 2021 Democracy Day, the president said: “In adhering to the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy notably section 14(2)(b) I shall do all within my power to ensure that the Security and welfare of the people remain the primary purpose of government.

“I have, throughout my tenure, provided the security agencies with all they require relative to available resources and will be providing more as the dynamics unfold to put an end to our security problems.”

Details. later..

