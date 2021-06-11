Olorunsheyi Foundation Equips Young Leaders at Leverage 3.0

By Ugo Aliogo

Over the years, some successful businessmen in Nigeria have made imparting knowledge and teaching financial sustainability their goals.

The business climate has improved and would continue to develop because of the goodwill of some business moguls with the heart to replicate their successes in growing the next generations.

One of the business strategies in Nigeria that has thrived and grown over the years is the Igbo Business System. It is always said that even a ‘toddler’ owns a shop at Onitsha because one of the business strategies that have helped the business system grow is leveraging.

One needs to realise that the tools behind leveraging cannot be fully utilized if not well understood; that’s why Real Estate Mogul and Philanthropist, Mr. Sunday Olorunsheyi, in his pursuit of building a world where the youth can be financially dependent started a knowledge forum known as Leverage.

Leverage started about three years ago, bringing together the crème-de-la-crème in the business world as keynote speakers.

The journey to leverage started in 2019 and it has affected a lot of the younger generation. For the convener of the event, ‘Leverage,’ growing people is one the greatest assets that man can offer.

The convener of Leverage 3.0 Sunday Olorunsheyi, further explained that there is gold in everyone, but the only problem is how to harness the full potential.

He disclosed that the ‘Leverage’ event has grown into a community where young and middle-aged people get mentored, “and trained to gain financial sustainability and leadership growth.”

THISDAY gathered that the theme of this year event ‘Take the Lead’ brought together great people who are passionate about the development of young people.

One of the keynote speakers was Dayo Israel, a political leader spoke about the influence of leadership, stating that leadership is not limited by gender.

In his words, “At the end of our life, we would not regret the things at which we failed but only regret the things we hoped for but never made an attempt to achieve.”

In his remarks, TVC Co-Host, Growth and Investment Coach, Tope Mark-Odigie, said: “Leadership is first self-trust because it is in self-trust that we can build the leadership spirit; it also means integrity and learning to keep to our words.”

On his part, Business Coach, Niyi Adesanya, noted that nobody gets to the top; everyone is brought to the top.

Continuing, Olorunsheyi hinted that, “Our greatest investment is the investment in the growth of people and the relationship we have with others.”

In a bid to support societal growth, he setup the Foundation with a focus on wealth creation, education and health.

THISDAY learnt that the foundation visited the Araromi Primary and Secondary School and presented educational aids were given to kids to mark the Children’s Day celebration.

Society is in dire need of people whose goal is to improve humanity and Sunday Olorunsheyi is sure one of them.

