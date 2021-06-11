NIWA, Police Move to Enhance Security of Cargo

Eromosele Abiodun

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr. George Moghalu, has appealed for the cooperation of the Nigeria Police in securing cargo transportation from Lagos to Onitsha via the waterways.

Moghalu made the appeal when he paid a working visit to the Inspector General of the Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, at the force’s headquarters in Abuja.

The visit, he stated, was part of the protective measures taken by NIWA in order to have a seamless exercise in the shipment of cargoes from Lagos Ports to Onitsha River Port.

Moghalu sought for the collaboration and corporation of the police in providing adequate security for the second test-run of cargo shipments from Lagos to Onitsha River Port in a bid to decongest the Ports in Lagos State.

According to Moghalu, “the purpose of our visit is to seek for collaboration and cooperation of the police force to build a synergy in our inland waterways operations, most importantly now that we are about to commence the second phase of the test-run of shipping cargoes from Lagos to Onitsha.”

The NIWA boss added, “NIWA is a federal agency saddled with the responsibility of regulating and developing activities on the Inland waterways of the nation with a headquarter in Lokoja, Kogi State.

“We have 22 area offices across the nation and waterways links across 28 states in the federation. Statistics have shown that about sixty percent of cargoes coming into Nigerian Ports are destined to the South East of the country.”

Moghalu thanked the IGP for the cooperation the force had been rendering to NIWA Inland Police Command, and also appealed for more cooperation in some areas of challenges the Authority is facing such as; lack of gun boats, accouterment and anti-riot equipment.

He called on the IGP to help vacate some police officials illegally occupying some of the organisation’s premises which by law is under NIWA’s right of way at Onitsha Area Office; so that the authority can make better use of the place.

He congratulated Baba over his appointment by the President, and wished him a successful tenure.

Responding, Alkali Baba thanked the MD of NIWA and his management team for the visit.

He said: “I thank you for coming to congratulate me and intimate me with the developments and challenges you have in your organisation. We have a very good and cordial working relationship with NIWA and we recognize the kind cooperation that NIWA is rendering to the inland and marine police, though we need improvements in the areas. To have gun boats is capital intensive but the force will look for a way on how to support NIWA in its areas of operations.”

The IGP disclosed that he was once the head of the marine police when he was an AIG, adding that, that made him to know much about NIWA and all operations and activities in the maritime sector.

He, however, promised to sustain the good working relationship with NIWA in all its areas of operations.

