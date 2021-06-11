Nigerian Model, Nwaoma Ukachukwu Condemns Crisis in Imo State

Nigerian model and humanitarian worker, Nwaoma Ukachukwu has condemned in strong terms the ongoing crisis in Imo State, warning that if nothing is done urgently, the crisis will consume the entire south-east and by extension the whole country.

Speaking with journalists in an online interview, the founder of Nwaoma Foundation said she had a vision about the current crisis in the country, particularly in the South East where she saw all the surrounding rivers in the South East flowing into River Niger and River Benue in form of blood. She revealed that in a short while, the entire river turned into blood, and she saw millions of Nigerians in panic while running to safety.

“First, the South East crisis is caused by aggrieved politicians in the region, and I warn that if nothing is done urgently, the vision that I had years ago will come to pass.

In that vision, I saw a small river flowing into a big one. It was in Imo State. The water suddenly changed its colour, and the bigger rivers (Niger and Benue) turned into blood.

For several years, I have been thinking about the meaning of this vision. It is now self-explanatory considering what is happening in the country at the moment” she said.

Nwaoma recalled her vision about the EndSARS protest where she saw many Nigerians being killed as violence took over the country including the ASO Rock. She said that at the end of the day, it was revealed to her that despite the killings and the protest, Buhari still remained the President, though he was not happy about the situation at hand.

“Being in the spirit, I have been propelled by God to be of help to the poor and the vulnerable.

I so strongly believe it’s the reason God has decided to use me as an instrument of peace to pass this message.

I don’t know how you feel at this moment, but the crisis in Imo and other parts of the South East will consume all of us if care is not taken. “

“Some government officials are hiring our youths to kill their own. God’s wrath is coming down on the people because of their sins. The crisis is going to destroy the South East because the economy of the South East is continuously being affected. People are now afraid to do their business. They are afraid to go to school and even offices.

The survival of the South East lies in our hands. Buhari is not the one taking the blow for us; we are taking the blow for ourselves. We bear the brunt of every wrong action we take today. By extension, the crisis might escalate to the other region of the country, and it will become a major issue.’’

The model who resides in Spain advised religious leaders and politicians to speak up before it’s too late. She also cautioned leaders to stop the hate speech and ethnic profiling across the country, stating that a Nigerian is a Nigerian no matter one’s tribe.

“I warn for the last time, if this advice is not taken, we will live in regrets. The time is very short,” Nwaoma said.

