MAJORWAVES Named Local Content Magazine of the Year

Majorwaves Energy Report (MER), an energy magazine was recently awarded the Best Local Content Magazine of the Year 2020.

MER is published by Majorwaves Communications, a media, public relations, training and research firm co-founded by 2017 Mandela Washington Fellow, Margaret Nongo-Okojokwu and her husband, Jerome Onoja Okojokwu-Idu in 2018.

The award was given in recognition of the magazine’s significant coverage and reportage of local content, sustainability, infrastructure and events in the Nigerian Oil and Gas industry and across the African continent.

It was conferred by the Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN) at the 2021 AGM and Lecture series during the Outstanding Media Award ceremony of the association which held April, 2021 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

OGTAN conveyed the message in a letter signed by the association’s president Dr Mayowa Afe, which reads in part: “We are pleased to inform you that the National Executive Council of the Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria, (OGTAN) noted unanimously with great pleasure your significant efforts in coverage of all Local Content activities and events in the country.

“In recognition of this outstanding achievement, OGTAN Has decided to confer the Best Local Content Magazine Award for the Year 2020.”

Recipients of other categories of the OGTAN Awards are the Minister of state for Petroleum Resources, H.E Timipre Sylva, who bagged “the Gas Decade Personality” award, alongside the Director General of the Department of Petroleum Resources, Engr. Sarki Auwalu, who won “the Oil & Gas Innovative” award, and a host of others.

Margaret and Jerome are both alumni of the prestigious Pan Atlantic University where they studied Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (AWAReS).

.

While she is presently studying Integrated Media Communications for a Masters’ degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Jerome is a 2002 Associate member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and holds a Masters’ degree in Environmental Management from the University of Lagos.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

