Ham Beauty Fair Makes Its Debut, as Esther Biade is Unveiled Brand Ambassador

Mary Nnah

Lagos is about to witness one of the biggest beauty fairs in Nigeria and also a great cause that will add unspeakable value to the beauty sector – The Makeup, and Skincare (HAMS) Beauty Fair.

Organised by TOUV concepts, the maiden edition of the HAMS fair will hold from August to 8, 2021 at the outer ballroom of the prestigious Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The fair which promises to be a world class event, will feature stakeholders from Nigeria’s beauty landscape including skincare brands, hair brands, cosmetics, and perfume brands amongst others.

This was made known at a press conference which held recently in Lagos where Esther ‘Biade, a reality TV star, beauty brand ambassador and actress was also unveiled as brand’s spokesperson.

Speaking on the idea behind the beauty fair, founder, TOUV Global Concepts and HAMS fair convener, Oge Obiefuna, said, “I had a burning desire to bring people together to celebrate beauty and throw more light on the industry.”

Expressing her excitement over her ability to bring together a collection of some of the best global beauty brands as well as world class local brands in the same space, she noted “the beauty industry in Nigeria and indeed Africa is a billion-dollar industry, HAMS intends to bring all these players together directly to meet and interact with their consumers.

“We were pleasantly overwhelmed with all the positive feedback we received in the preliminary stages, and we cannot wait to show everyone what we have in store.”

With about 100 exhibitor spaces and an estimated 10,000 attendees, the organisers assure participants that the fair will follow laid down COVID event protocols for the two days.

Attendees should expect to see some already registered international brands as well as some leading local Nigerian brands that will be unveiling new products, technologies, and special packages.

Spokesperson for the HAMS Beauty Fair, Esther Biade said, “As someone who is committed to the beauty industry, I am proud be a spokesperson for a worthy project like The HAMS Beauty Fair which will help showcase beauty brands in Nigeria.”

“If you are a beauty brand in hair, cosmetics, perfumes and makeup, the HAMS Beauty Fair is the space to show your world-class products” she added.

A limited number of available premium booths and tables are available for exhibitors to snap up. Early bird exhibitors will also enjoy special benefits including promotional features with media partners as well as special discounts. To register for the HAMS Beauty fair, interested persons are to log on to www.thehamsbeautyfair.com.

HAMS Fair 2021 is organised by TOUV Concepts in partnership with Bella Naija, Decatos Print & Exhibition Limited and WildFlower PR & Company.

