Fadun’s Literary Window into History, Universal Themes

In the book, ‘Thoughts of Babatunde Fadun,’ the author makes a case for the integration of the Awori towns of Otta, Igbesa and Ado-Odo into Lagos, student loan schemes, review of the constitution while wading in on global issues. Yinka Olatunbosun writes

Chief Babatunde Fadun’s book titled ‘Thoughts of Babatunde Fadun’ is essentially a collection of his commentaries that had previously been published in leading national newspapers since 1973. The author who hails from Igbesa had worked at the defunct National Bank of Nigeria for six years during which he studied journalism by correspondence at the School of Journalism, Hermitage, England. After his stint at the University of Lagos where he studied Economics, he worked for 10 years at the Marketing Department of NNPC and would later join politics in 1997.

A foundation member of PDP in Ogun state and an experienced insurance practitioner, his varied professional experience reflected on his informed commentaries in the book. The articles are multi-dimensional focusing on politics, economics and historical trajectories of Nigeria. Chief Fadun’s writings, both national and universal, are fact-oriented. With its foreword written by the human rights lawyer, Femi Falana SAN, the tone is set for a patriotic sojourn through a maze of events that necessitated the original commentaries.

In the book, the reader takes a walk through some aspects of history, a page at a time. Beginning with the argument around the territorial stretch of Lagos into its border towns with Ogun state, Chief Fadun integrates his insight as a native of one of such communities and a dogged student of history. There are many communities outside Lagos that fall under Ogun state that appeared to be closer to Lagos that Ogun state. These include the Awori towns of Otta, Igbesa and Ado-Odo. The Aworis, though a small ethnic group, are considered as the first ethnic settlers in Lagos. The writer Babatunde Fadun delves into history to trace their imprint and examine where other Awori communities should be part of Lagos state. Before the intertribal war broke out in 1794, the Aworis migrated to Lagos metropolis arriving at Ogudu, Ojuwoye (now Mushin), Ebute Metta. It was said that the Awori and Egbado often met at Iddo Wharf for the purpose of marketing.

Next, the author examines the history books on Lagos written by various authors such as Prince John. B Losi’s ‘The History of Lagos,’ another one titled ‘History of Nigeria’ from a former Colonial Governor of Nigeria, Sir Alan Burns and ‘The Case for Lagos State’ written by the first executive Governor of Lagos state, Lateef Jakande. For the author, the argument for the inclusion of Otta, Igbesa and Ado-Odo in Lagos is informed by the prospect of experiencing infrastructural development that would lead to better quality of life.

In another piece, the writer explains why locally manufactured goods are expensive, tapping from the wealth of knowledge of some industry experts. In addition to these newspaper commentaries, the author adds some paper presentation to the collection. For instance, the paper titled ‘Memorandum to the panel on the review of the Nigerian Capital Market headed by Denis Odife,’ the author identifies some of the inherent problems in the Nigerian Capital Market, proffering solutions.

As observed by Falana SAN, the book is a ‘priceless compendium, an important read at last for those who are curious to connect with Nigeria’s past, present and future.’

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

