Ebonyi Not Part of Secession Agitation, Says Umahi

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, yesterday stated that the people of the state are not interested in any secession agitation, as they prefer a united Nigeria.

Umahi, who stated this at an enlarged Security Council and stakeholders’ meeting at the Christian Ecumenical Centre in Abakaliki, the state capital, maintained that the state government would not allow any form of violent agitation to prevail in any part of the state.

The governor noted that any agitation by group of persons or region must follow due process.

He called on the Ebonyi people to protect themselves by forming vigilance groups across the state, as the state would confront any criminal or herder coming into the state with AK-47 rifles.

According to Umahi, “We have agreed that we are not interested in any secession as a people of Ebonyi State. We prefer a united one Nigeria of equality of rights, equal opportunities, justice, fairness and equity.

“As a state, we have vowed not to allow any form of violent agitation; any agitation must follow due process; we prefer one Nigeria and not secession. Any alleged injustice must be complied and given to leaders of the zone who will in turn send same to the National Assembly.

“We have heard of rumours of herdsmen planning to attack the state. We’ll confront anybody or herder or criminal with AK-47 rifle. Protect yourself in all every nook and cranny of the state.

“Form your vigilante, and if they write you that they are coming, tell them to come. We are not afraid. We have also resolved to employ 5,000 civil servants between now and December, and empower 3,000 Ebonyi people. This meeting will be heard once every month. We will do everything possible to protect our people.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

