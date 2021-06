Udora Orizu in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said those financing all acts of terrorism in the country will be dealt with.

Buhari stated this while responding to a question during an exclusive interview with NTA, monitored by THISDAY.

He said those financing terrorism feels irrelevant, hence they are using their resources to show off.

Details later..

