Buhari to Hold Another Interview Friday Night

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday evening feature in an exclusive interview on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

This is coming a day after Arise TV, the broadcast arm of THISDAY Newspapers, had an exclusive 45-minute interview with the the President at the State House, Abuja.

Special Adviser to the President on Media, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement, said the interview session, which is expected to be on air from about 8:30pm, would be revealing.

“President Muhammadu Buhari grants Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) an exclusive interview, from 8.30 pm, Friday, June 11, 2021.

“It promises to be revealing and educating. Kindly keep a date”, the statement said.

