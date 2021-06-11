Buhari Salutes 9th N’Assembly on Second Anniversary

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The federal government has felicitated with the leadership and members of the Ninth National Assembly on their second anniversary, extolling their sense of duty and diligence in handling issues relating to the development of the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in a statement issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Mr. Femi Adesina, said he believed the legislative arm has brought dignity and honour to the country, and looked forward to more years of harmonious working relationship, with focus on improving the livelihood of citizens, and creating an enabling environment for a prosperous nation where both the young and old can fully realise their dreams.

President Buhari saluted the vision, courage and patriotism of the Assembly, noting, with appreciation, the understanding and maturity of the lawmakers in speedily processing bills that directly impact the welfare of Nigerians, courageously finding common grounds to move the country forward, and passionately carrying out their oversight functions with justice and fairness.

The President presented his goodwill to the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gb

