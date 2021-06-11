Buhari: I’m Not Satisfied With Economy

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that he was not satisfied with the performance of the nation’s economy.

The President who spoke while answering questions from the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) reporter on Friday night also stressed the need for the establishment of special court to try corruption cases in Nigeria.

He said the low performance of the economy has been a thing of concern to him adding his administration was doing everything possible to improve the economy.

According to him, one of the steps taken so far is reaching out to the international community to allow their multinational firms to come to Nigeria and establish their presence by employing Nigerians through which the economy will pick up.

“No, I am not. That is why I am trying harder to make the people more accountable.

“That is why we are persuading foreign countries to allow their multinationals to develop more confidence in Nigeria and come and invest,” Buhari said.

Details later…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

