Again, Suspected Herdsmen Kill 11 Farmers in Benue

George Okoh in Makurdi

Suspected herdsmen have ambushed farmers in Benue State and killed 11 of them in some communities in two local government areas of the state.

The armed herders were said to have attacked Anyom community of Mbatyula council ward in Katsina-Ala on Wednesday, while some herdsmen also invaded Zongo-Akiki village in Mbalagh council ward in Makurdi Local Government Area.

One of the locals in Makurdi LGA said that the suspected herdsmen stormed Zongo-Akiki community in the early hours of Thursday where they killed five persons.

The Chairman of Makurdi LGA, Hon. Anthony Dyegeh, who confirmed the killing of the persons, said the youths were still searching for the missing persons.

Dyegeh said, “The Fulani laid ambush for some villagers who were going to the farm this morning, knowing full well that many of the villagers would be going to farm after the downpour.

“They hid in the bush and allowed many of them to go and then ran after them, macheted them. As am talking to you now, we have been able to recover five corpses and the youths are searching for others who are still missing.”

The second attack at Anyom community of Mbatyula council ward in Katsina-Ala was said to have occurred Wednesday afternoon.

According to the media aide to the chairman of Katsina Ala LGA, Tertsea Benga, six persons were reportedly killed.

Addressing journalists on the incident, Benga said the attackers invaded the victims’ farmlands with their cows.

He further disclosed that the herders killed the farmers they met on the farm and took away some women while the whereabouts of others remained unknown.

Benue State Police Command’s spokesperson, Catherine Anene, said she did not have details of the incidents.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

