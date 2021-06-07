Unicaf University Nominated for the Green Gown Awards

The International Green Gown Awards, supported by the UN Environment, recognises the exceptional sustainability initiatives undertaken by universities and colleges worldwide. This week the Green Gown Awards announced Unicaf University’s (UU) nomination for the Sustainable Institution of the Year 2021, Award. The prestigious award nomination acknowledges and celebrates the efforts and achievements of UU in the areas of environmental sustainability.

Unicaf University, Unicaf’s partner university, is a pan-African, independent, internationally recognised institution, offering high-quality academic qualifications. Unicaf University, a proud member of the Association of University Leaders for a Sustainable Future (ULSF), is well-known for its sustainable and environmentally responsible practices. The university is reshaping the future of responsible education by delivering its programmes online. Additionally, the values of ethical behaviour, sustainability, and personal contribution are promoted through its campus operations and green initiatives (awareness-raising events, reducing carbon emissions, recycling, and waste management).

Unicaf’s Responsible and Sustainable Business Plan 2021-2025 outlines the targets of the organisation and its partner university (UU) for the next five years. The Plan is in line with six of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Africa 2063 aspirations. More specifically, it highlights the efforts to reach net-zero carbon by 2035 – setting an example for all other global higher education providers – and offer $200,000,000 worth of scholarships to students worldwide.

Unicaf University is committed to its sustainable development practices with the goal to positively impact its students, faculty, staff, and local communities in Africa.

