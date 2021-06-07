Omeruo’s CD Leganes Fail to Return to La Liga from Playoffs

Kenneth Omeruo’s CD Leganes will stay at least another season in the Spanish lower league after they fell 5-1 on aggregate to Rayo Vallecano in the semifinal of La Liga promotion playoffs.

Leganes lost 2-1 last night in the return leg of the playoffs at home and so could not overturn a 3-0 defeat they suffered at local rivals Rayo on Thursday.

Omeruo played the full game yesterday after he was only an unused sub in the first leg.

His Madrid club were relegated from La Liga the previous season.

Fellow Nigeria star, Sadiq Umar, also saw his club UD Almeria fail to reach the final of the promotion playoffs after they lost 3-0 on aggregate to Girona Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Umar has received “a very tempting” offer by La Liga club Valencia after his club UD Almeria crashed out in the promotion playoffs to Girona.

A source close to the striker, who netted 20 goals in the Spanish Segunda Division this past season, informed SCORENigeria: “Valencia are in the forefront to sign Sadiq.

“They have made a mouth-watering offer to him.”

Almeria finished fourth in La Liga 2 but fell 3-0 on aggregate to Girona in the promotion playoffs semifinal.

The former Nigeria U23 star has been linked with several top clubs in Spain and beyond on the back of his goals for ambitious Almeria.

However, he still has a contract till June 2025 after Almeria paid five Million Euros to sign him from Serbian club Partizan in October 2020.

His transfer market value is now put at eight Million Euros.

