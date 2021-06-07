NPFL: Kano Pillars Displace Akwa Utd at the Summit

Kano Pillars achieved a positive result against Enyimba on Sunday evening to displace Akwa United at the summit, just as Kwara United moved two steps to third, pushing Nasarawa United to fourth on the log.

Lobi Stars and Plateau United record away wins to be eighth and ninth respectively on the log, while Warri Wolves escape from the relegation zone where Wikki Tourists descend into to join FC IfeanyiUbah, Sunshine Stars and Adamawa United.

Pillars top the standings with 48 points from 25 games.

Akwa United dropped to second position after they battled to a 2-2 draw against Wikki Tourists at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi.

Elsewhere, Kwara United continued their title push following a 3-0 thrashing of Jigawa Golden Stars in Ilorin.

Plateau United and Lobi Stars recorded away wins against Adamawa United and Dakkada FC.

In the oriental derby, Abia Warriors and FC Ifeanyiubah battled to a 1-1 draw at the Okigwe Township.

The game between Heartland and Rivers United ended in a 2-2 draw.

At the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina United boosted their survival hopes with a hard-fought 2-1 win against Nasarawa United.

RESULTS

Kano Pillars 2-1 Enyimba

Adamawa 0-2 Plateau Utd

Kwara Utd 3-0 Jigawa GS

Abia Warriors 1-1 IfeanyiUbah

Dakkada. 0-1 Lobi Stars

Wikki 2-2 Akwa Utd

Heartland 2-2 Rivers Utd

Warri Wolves 2-1 Sunshine

Katsina 2-1 Nasarawa

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

