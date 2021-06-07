NPFL: Kano Pillars Displace Akwa Utd at the Summit

Kano Pillars achieved a positive result against Enyimba on Sunday evening to displace Akwa United at the summit, just as Kwara United moved two steps to third, pushing Nasarawa United to fourth on the log.
Lobi Stars and Plateau United record away wins to be eighth and ninth respectively on the log, while Warri Wolves escape from the relegation zone where Wikki Tourists descend into to join FC IfeanyiUbah, Sunshine Stars and Adamawa United.
Pillars top the standings with 48 points from 25 games.
Akwa United dropped to second position after they battled to a 2-2 draw against Wikki Tourists at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi.
Elsewhere, Kwara United continued their title push following a 3-0 thrashing of Jigawa Golden Stars in Ilorin.
Plateau United and Lobi Stars recorded away wins against Adamawa United and Dakkada FC.
In the oriental derby, Abia Warriors and FC Ifeanyiubah battled to a 1-1 draw at the Okigwe Township.
The game between Heartland and Rivers United ended in a 2-2 draw.
At the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina United boosted their survival hopes with a hard-fought 2-1 win against Nasarawa United.
RESULTS
Kano Pillars 2-1 Enyimba
Adamawa 0-2 Plateau Utd
Kwara Utd 3-0 Jigawa GS
Abia Warriors 1-1 IfeanyiUbah
Dakkada. 0-1 Lobi Stars
Wikki 2-2 Akwa Utd
Heartland 2-2 Rivers Utd
Warri Wolves 2-1 Sunshine
Katsina 2-1 Nasarawa