Mohammed Lists Benefits of Aero’s Flight Service to Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed has said the commencement of flight operations to Bauchi State by Aero Contractors will open up the state and make it the business hub of the north-east region in the nearest future.

The Governor who was speaking at the commencement of flight operations into Bauchi by Aero Contractors airline said the state has natural resources that can attract investors.

He described the famous Yankari Resort and Safari as places that need to be visited by Nigerians who want to enjoy hospitality and tourism, adding that Bauchi state is one of the safest state in the north-east region.

Mohammed who received the inaugural flight of the airline into Bauchi from Abuja, at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi, said the state was collaborating with the Ministry of Aviation to make the airport a cargo terminal.

“Bauchi is central and gateway to all the states in the north-east sub-region, it is easily accessible to Adamawa, Borno, Taraba and Yobe states. It is also very close to Jigawa state, if we have the cargo terminal here, business will rise.

“With the coming of Aero airline, competition has been introduced into the industry. Let me inform you that this company approached us to come in unlike the one we had to persuade to come,” the governor said.

He assured that his government will support the airline in other to keep flying in and out of the state, saying that, the government will subsidise price and render other financial support to maintain flight operations at the airport.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Aero Airlines, Captain Abdullahi Mahmoud, assured that there would be regular flights in and out of Bauchi because according to him, the airline is in business to serve humanity.

Mahmood added that with time, the airline would increase the flight schedule in and out of Bauchi, saying that the route is one its resolve to open up the country’s aviation industry and boost economic development.

