Firm Introduces Aviation Training Programme for Youths

Chinedu Eze

FCM Travel Solution Nigeria has introduced training in different areas for youths within the age of 15 to 20 years, to provide them with skills that will provide them jobs while in or out of school.

The Travel Management Company (TMC) launched the project, tagged: ‘Teach to Fish,’ by organising training on digital marketing, shoe making, soap making, among others, for senior secondary students at Herbert Macaulay Girls High School and Birrel Comprehensive High School in Adekunle-Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria.

The students were also enlightened on career opportunities that exist in the aviation industry.

The Head of Business, FCM Nigeria, Adejoju Sikuade said the motive of the #TeachToFish initiative was to encourage creativity among young Nigerians as well create more room for employment.

She said, “In a report published by the World Bank in 2020, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) play a major role in most economies, especially developing countries. Having this understanding, we saw an opportunity to invest in young Nigerians by training them on some entrepreneurial skills, financial literacy and also enlighten them on career opportunities that exist in the aviation industry other than becoming a pilot.

“With the global pandemic causing a tremendous shift in the way businesses operate and a huge reduction in jobs, there is no better time to enlighten our people, especially the young ones, on becoming creative entrepreneurs and SME owners in the near future.

“We therefore wish to suggest to the government and the Ministry of Education that entrepreneurial skills be included in secondary school students’ curriculum,” Adejoju added.

Industry Expert and President of AATO (Association of Approved Aviation Training Organizations in Nigeria), Bankole Bernard, shared insights on how he started as an entrepreneur in the aviation industry by selling tickets, saying that students should be taught financial literacy and business management at an early stage.

