Who is after Gbajabiamila?

A word is enough for the wise—or so people insist. After many words were thrown against what used to be construed as mischievous rumours, the ‘secret aspirations’ of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, have once again been laid bare. Whether or not these rumours are true, one cannot say that Gbajabiamila is smiling reading about them.

It started less than a year ago when Femi Gbajabiamila showed himself to be a brilliant, considerate, and relatable character. Because the speaker had taken a distinctive stand against the failings of certain authority figures, he became a man of the people and was hailed, as it so happens in such situations, as a champion of the young and the old, one deserving of a more representative role. In other words, Gbajabiamila qualifies for a gubernatorial or even presidential position.

But all those were just necessary bootlicking—or so it was assumed. If recent reports are to be believed, Gbajabiamila has locked his eyes on the Lagos number one seat, which BabajideSanwo-Olu currently occupies, and might drag it from under the bespectacled Governor. As one can imagine, seeing as Governor Sanwo-Olu has been nothing less than a gem of a first citizen, Gbajabiamila is facing criticism from certain corners of Lagos in particular and Nigeria in general.

As someone who has occupied several noteworthy and representative positions since 2003 (minority leader, house leader, and speaker), Gbajabiamila is not unfamiliar with the trappings of instigation. Everyone with a smattering of understanding knows that nobody builds a political tower on the flattery of men. No sooner is the deceived fellow beating his chest and proclaiming himself king than he turns around and finds himself alone.

Gbajabiamila is aware of all these and so should not be liable to fall for it. The only other explanation for the continued proliferation of the rumours is that certain folks are hard at work to sow dissensions between Gbajabiamila and Sanwo-Olu. Whether this supposed mischief will work depends on how the good speaker reacts to them. Nevertheless, the seeds have been sown.

