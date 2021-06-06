Tony Elumelu: The Banker Giving Master Classes on Entrepreneurship

Super businessman and longtime figure of United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp), Tony Elumelu, has proved to be nothing short of a progenitorial character. Besides drafting an outline of what he insists is the way forward for business on the African continent (Africapitalism, for short), Elumelu has begun to corroborate his ideas and suggestions with overwhelming proof.

The year 2021 started on several positive notes in the Nigerian business space. The most notable of these was the announcement that Elumelu’s proposed foray into the insurance industry (via Heirs Holdings) would be given flesh. That announcement stirred the minds of young and old people everywhere since Elumelu has always improved whichever industry he delved into. Thus, June 1, 2021, marked the beginning of the transformation that Elumelu is guaranteed to bring to the insurance sector.

On June 1, 2021, Tony Elumelu commandeered Heirs Holdings into launching the subsidiary companies: Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL) and Heirs Life Assurance (HLA). During the launch, it was revealed that both companies would offer their clients digital insurance options at the tip of the fingers and driven by the latest innovations in asset coverage technologies.

At the launching (which took place at the headquarters of Heirs Holdings, Victoria Island, Lagos), Elumelu’s team assured the public that HIL and HLA would offer the typical protection packages for all kinds of assets and properties. However, they will also optimise the packages for users at all levels, especially low-income earners and small business owners. Moreover, they also unveiled several packages, the most delightful of which is the internet application that allows users to verify insurance quotes whenever they want and collect their claims settlement in a day or less).

As the MD/CEO of HLA, NiyiOnifade, explained, Elumelu’s game is to “empower people to live more confidently and achieve their dreams, whilst securing the future of their loved ones.” This is Elumelu at the peak of his expertise: emphasising and capitalising on customers’ demands and providing services that satisfy these demands, nothing missing and nothing broken.

