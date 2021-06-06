Tomori to Complete Milan Transfer This Week

Italian giants AC Milan have told Chelsea they will pay 28 Million Euros to sign Fikayo Tomori, Sky in Italy has reported.

AC Milan are expected to finalise the paperwork and announce the transfer next week.

The 23-year-old defender joined the Serie A giants on an initial six-month loan in January and was an important part of the squad and this prompted the club to make the deal permanent this summer. The Serie A club have been in talks with Chelsea in the past few days in an attempt to reduce the fee agreed in January as the option to buy him.

Tomori played 17 league games during his loan spell with great performances, scoring a goal against Juventus, helping them secured a UEFA Champions League ticket after missing out on that for seven years.

