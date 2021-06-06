Thanksgiving Time for the Babangidas as Mohammed Cheats Death

In the last few months, Nigerians have witnessed an unprecedented increase in accidents of all kinds. The most notable of these include the plane crash that led to the death of the Nigerian Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 others. Were it not for the prevailing mercies of God, Mohammed Babangida, son of a former military dictator, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, would surely have joined this inauspicious list.

Many Nigerian media houses are reporting what can only be construed as an act of Providence upon the family of the Babangidas. From what has been gathered so far, the scion of the Babangida House, Mohammed Babangida, almost lost his life in a car accident that led to the death of three other individuals.

According to the reports, Mohammed Babangida was in a Honda Space bus with other family members en route to Abuja when the crash occurred. An articulated vehicle carrying tomatoes reportedly ran into them, directly colliding with a black Prado SUV that was a part of the convoy. However, because Babangida’s ride was behind the security vehicle, neither he nor any family member was injured. But the members of his security detail were not as lucky.

From the reports, three soldiers who were part of the guard detail lost their lives almost immediately after the collision. One other soldier was reportedly critically injured and is currently receiving treatment at the National Hospital in Abuja. While the Babangidas are lamenting the death of the soldiers, they are also celebrating the narrow escape of Mohammed. One might even say that death came close to knocking off Mohammed Babangida’s cap, but the owner of the cap dodged out of the way by a hair’s breadth.

