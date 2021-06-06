ShinaPeller’s Pristine Initiative

Honourable Shina Peller has undoubtedly proved to be not just one who is full of ideas but also one who equally has the zeal to ensure his ideas prosper.

During his active days in the thick of social activities, Shina never played second fiddle; instead, he dictated the pace. He made up his mind to dabble into the political space, and at his first shot, he made it to the House of Representatives in 2019. Like one prepared, Shina, with his activities, has been able to distinguish himself just as he’s fast establishing himself as one who has a long-term project to execute.

A few days ago, the politician’s profile representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency in Oyo received a boost when he set up a group named ‘The Lead Generation Initiative.’

The initiative, replicated in different parts of the country, is designed to coordinate the youth for the desired change by properly channelling their creativity, energies, and aspirations for the needs of society.

But that won’t be the first time Peller had shown commitment to his electoral promises. In furtherance of his pristine vision, Peller recently organized a symposium tagged, ‘National Security & Peace: Role of Government, Citizens, and Institutions,’ as part of activities to mark his 45th birthday.

The event was graced by dignitaries from all walks of life, who took time out to be part of the laudable initiative.

Besides, in his wife’s company, Peller also used the occasion to lavish his magnanimity on students of the School for the Handicapped, Adie-OmuEkunle, Iseyin.

During the visit, the graduate of the ObafemiAwolowo University, Ile-Ife, offered massive life-changing empowerment tools as a form of intervention for his constituents.

