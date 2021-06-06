Lagos City Lady Adaobi Nwakuche Bounces Back with Tony Elumelu’s Heirs

The Chinese say that the tallest tree always faces the strongest winds. This is one way to describe the life of AdaobiNwakuche, the notable person of beauty, intelligence, and the insurance industry. As the super businessman Tony Elumelu takes off in the form of Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL) and Heirs Life Assurance (HLA), Lady AdaobiNwakuche is one of the few on the administrative and executive side of things.

The launching of Heirs Holdings’ dual insurance companies, Hil and HLA, on June 1, 2021, has painted a new narrative in the public image of renowned insurance lady, AdaobiNwakuche. According to the reports, Nwakuche is taking the enviable position of Acting MD of HIL, guaranteeing her a page on the annals of the company’s pioneers.

Until recently, AdaobiNwakuche kept something of a low profile. Nevertheless, her portfolio of excellent work experiences, particularly in the insurance sector, has ensured that her name is hallowed in the high places of the industry.

A professional with a PhD in Insurance, Risk Management and Corporate Governance, Nwakuche is notable for her contributions to Otega Emerhor’s Standard Alliance. This company retained her services after her one-year mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). Her work earned her one promotion after another until she became the company’s General Business Group Head.

From Emerhor’s Standard Alliance, Nwakuche became a Deputy Director at DereOtubu’sStaco Insurance. After this, she joined Equity Assurance Plc as its Executive Director (in 2013), to leave for Elumelu’s Heirs Insurance Limited in 2016. With this work record which totals over 15 years of active experience within the insurance sector, those who are more qualified to be the acting MD of HIL can be counted on one hand. Overall, all eyes are on the famed beauty of Abia, created for and loved the best things that life has to offer, namely, luxurious clothing and cars.

