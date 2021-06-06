Hero MotoCorp Launches New Motorcycle in Nigeria

By Vanessa Obioha

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has launched a new motorcycle, Hunter, that is developed specifically for the Nigerian market.

Hunter comes with modern technology that offers customers the best mileage, longer engine life, and a comfortable long seat. The motorcycle’s engine has been extensively tested for performance in Nigerian conditions. However, it comes with an industry-first: a 12-month or 75,000 km engine warranty.

The New Delhi-headquartered company through its exclusive distributor in Nigeria, Kewalram Chanrai Group, plans to have 35 outlets in 20 towns across Nigeria and will have a pan country presence through dealers and parts distributors.

In addition, an extensive network of over 5,000 trained technicians across Nigeria, will ensure easy access to service and parts for all customers.

Hunter’s launch is part of the company’s aggressive strategy to have a robust market in Nigeria and cater to the continuous demand for great quality products at affordable prices.

According to the Head, Global Business, Hero MotoCorp, Sanjay Bhan, “Nigeria is a key market for us and central to our growth plans in the region.

“We have developed this motorcycle especially for the Nigerian market showcasing our commitment to the country. Going forward too, we strive to bring our globally renowned products to Nigeria. Along with our partner, Kewalram Chanrai Group, we are confident of delighting the customers and driving the market with our world-class products and services.”

Also speaking on Hunter, the Managing Director, Automotive Division, Kewalram Chanrai Group, Anil Sahgal, said: “We are extremely glad to be the exclusive partner of Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, in Nigeria.

“With our expertise in the market and Hero MotoCorp’s global excellence, we will provide the best products and services to customers in Nigeria.”

At the launch, which was held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, the country’s top dealers were in attendance, a testament, which Sahgal noted, to the acceptance of the motorcycle by Nigerians, saying: “Our aim is to significantly increase our presence in the market this year.”

The new motorcycle comes in three colours: red, blue and black, and also offers a stronger rear shock absorber, rubber padded gear shift lever with all down gear pattern, comfortable flat thick seat, and a flat rear carrier.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

