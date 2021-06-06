Construction Colossus Hakeem Alobo-Bakare Counts Blessings at 63

“Count your blessings; name them one by one. Count your blessings; see what God hath done. Count your blessings; name them one by one. Count your many blessings; see what God hath done,” so goes a song.

On Friday, June 11, Hakeem Alobo-Bakare, Chairman, DHB Group Limited, will have another good reason to count his blessings, as he would turn 63.

Alobo-Bakare, a construction giant, is widely recognized as a man who has an indescribable passion for his calling.

He has successfully built a name for himself in the nation’s property construction industry in the past years, owing largely to his relentless efforts, unbending determination, focus, and business acumen.

The businessman, who has been in the warm embrace of fame for many years, also towers above many of his contemporaries. He also evokes a rare combination of critical approval and public affection or even love.

This may not be unconnected with the fact that he is audacious in his simplicity and brilliant in his business exploits. Interestingly, he also shares that strength with tremendous compassion and empathy.

Channelling his own experiences, he has personally touched the lives of countless others who have had to confront their challenges.

As gathered, the man who is also a politician is not throwing an elaborate party, though. Rather he will dedicate the day thanking God, counting his blessings, and praising Him with what He has done for him so far.

The Business Administration graduate of the University of Lagos and Masters Business Administration from LadokeAkintola University is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Local Government and Public Administration of Nigeria.

After a stint with the Central Bank of Nigeria, he took a plunge into the stormy and highly capital intensive construction industry with the launch of his company, DHB Construction Limited.

To the chagrin of naysayers who scorned him when he left the CBN for self-employment, Alobo-Bakare has continued to make indelible marks in the field. Like a man with the Midas touch, his construction company has grown into a conglomerate, with subsidiaries including DHB Properties Limited, Hexagon Logistics, Temjob Limited, Eko Trans Afrik Limited, among others.

Alobo-Bakare, a former governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the 2015 elections, belongs to the A-List social clubs in Lagos, such as Ikoyi Club and Island Club, where he served as the Social Secretary for two terms.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

