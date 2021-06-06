Chief Rasak Okoya Organises Send-off for Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Demola Seriki

The friendship between the billionaire industrialist and the Aare of Lagos, Chief RasakOkoya and his brother-in-law, Chief DemolaSeriki, is known far and wide. At every opportunity, the former treats the latter to a majestic get-together or soirée. Birthdays, appointments, you name it. In keeping with this tradition, folks were summoned a few days ago to Chief Okoya’sOluwaN’ishola Estate residence in Lagos to celebrate Chief Seriki’s ambassadorial appointment and officially send him forth.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently appointed Chief DemolaSeriki, the Otun Aare of Lagos and former Minister of State for Defence, as the Nigerian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain. The appointment was well-received among the elites of the Nigerian society considering Seriki’s many contributions. The recent get-together at Chief RasakOkoya’s residence to celebrate this big step forward.

Although it was meant to be something of a small gathering, the crème of the Nigerian society came out en masse to honourOkoya and celebrate Seriki. Some of the most notable of these individuals included Justice George AdesolaOguntade, Festus Keyamo, First Lady of Lagos State, DrIbijokeSanwo-Olu, Sir OluOkeowo and wife, Prince AderemiSijuwade, Prince Samuel Adedoyin, Alhaji Dodo Adams, Senator LanreTejuoso, Aare Bashir Fakorede and wife, Princess FolashadeOdumosu (wife of Lagos Commissioner of Police), Juan Jose Otamendi from the Spanish Embassy, AlhajiGarubaAbubakar, Hon. Sola Giwa, Comrade Kamal SalauBashua, and many others.

Every one of these special guests paid their respect to the celebrant in their own ways. Prince Adedoyin, for example, led the opening prayers; TundeOkoya, the host’s prestigious son, welcomed the guests; and Lagos’ First Lady, DrIbijokeSanwo-Olu, supervised the cutting of the deliciously coloured cake.

Meanwhile, with DJ Joydee on sound, Finesse Events on visuals, and comedian Tee-A as the MC, it was a happy time. All in all, everyone toasted to the health, wisdom and continued success of Chief Seriki, wishing him nothing but the best in his endeavours in Spain.

