Buhari Mourns TB Joshua

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the founder of The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua, saying he will be missed by his global followers.

The President, in a release on Sunday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, commiserated with the family and members of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) on the passing of their father and founder, Pastor T B Joshua.

The President noted that the renowned televangelist will be missed by his followers all over the world not only for his spiritual contributions, but for touching many lives through philanthropic gestures.

President Buhari urged Pastor Joshua’s followers to take solace in the knowledge that life is not measured and defined by chronological longevity but by enduring legacies and lives touched positively.

He also condoled with the government and people of Ondo State and prayed that God Almighty will accept the soul of the departed cleric.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

