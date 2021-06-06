BUBA MARWA – PUMMELLING THEM FROM ALL CORNERS

Now we are catching drug barons, couriers and even users. I just saw a report citing the billions of Naira in seized drugs since Marwa took over the reins of leadership at the NDLEA.

I say well done, sir, and God bless you because this confirms my position that the bane of leadership is the problem we really face in this country. All this mumu talk about restructuring, separation, constitutional review will not work if we do not fix leadership.

We are told that Owerri will suddenly become Dubai the moment Biafra is won or that Ekiti will be competing with Denmark when they get the Oduduwa Republic.

My brother Marwa, we have never met, but I must say I am really very happy with what you are doing at that NDLEA. Try and go for the source, cut down the pipelines because, as you have said, drugs are the main fuel of the insurrection.

So this fight against terrorism, banditry, kidnappers and the like will be easier won if we win this war against drugs.

Well done sir, I have a fine bowl of Afang for you, just tell me where to send it, and you will have it. Please eat with Fufu and not Garri o and make sure you take your bath before eating, so you really enjoy the taste. God bless you.

