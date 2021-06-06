AGF’s Son Abiru-RahmanAbubakar Malami Quits Bachelorhood

SOCIETY WATCH

Until recently, Abiru-RahmanAbubakar Malami, son of the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, was one of the hottest bachelors in Abuja.

He is also one of the super-rich kids who ride in super-fly automobiles in the country. He is popular at the social scene and upscale nightclubs while hot and sophisticated babes swarm around him like bees to nectar.

Young Malami, however, has quit bachelorhood following his recent marriage to Aisha Humaira Umar, daughter of Justice Ibrahim Umar, a former Chief Justice of Kebbi.

At the wedding, graced by eminent personalities from across the country, their parents were in high spirits as they watched their children exchange marital vows.The wedding reportedly started at the popular Alfuraqan Mosque, Nasarrawa area, Kano State, with Dr Bashir Umar as the presiding Imam.

Governor AminuTambuwal of Sokoto State was said to have paid the bride’s dowry on behalf of the groom

Thereafter, the guests converged on the highbrow Meena Event Centre for the grand reception/ dinner soiree.

It was gathered that guests were treated to the best of sumptuous meals and assorted drinks.

The venue was breathtaking and came alive while it was decorated in gold and black. The bride was dressed in a flowing white gown flanked by the groom decked in dark agbada laced with a gold pattern as they both sauntered into the hall amidst pomp and ceremony.

Before the wedding dinner party, the wedding proceedings had taken a week with a series of events like the traditional wedding called ‘Kamu’ and an Arabian night, where Abiru’s friends were all fitted in a blue customized Jalabia and the Arabian headgear with camels to add glamour to the day.

Some of the guests spotted at the wedding included the Deputy Senate President, OvieOmo-Agege, along with some Senators; Governors of Gombe, Kebbi, and Zamfara; Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad MaigariDingyadi; the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Police Trust Fund (NPTF), Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu; Sen. Magnus Ngei Abbe; Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, former governor of Borno State, among others.

