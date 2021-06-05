Street Project Foundation Inaugurates Youth Advisory Board

Street Project Foundation has inaugurated a Youth Advisory Board to champion social mobilization and inclusivity among its Ambassadors.

The members of the board include: President, Uzoamaka Asiegbu, a creative writer and disability advocate; Vice President, Vanessa Daniels, a geoscientist and actor; Secretary General, Elizabeth Adams, poet and founder of Lizdiamond Concepts; Program Coordinator, Dorcas Jacob, brand communication professional; Welfare Secretary, Abiodun Oyeniran, digital marketer/musical artist and Treasurer Dimeji-Ajayi Olamide, a nurse and development enthusiast.

Founder and Lead Visionary of SPF, Rita Ezenwa-Okoro in a press statement explained the need to build a youth organization that is of the youth, by the youth and for the youth prompted the establishment of the Youth Advisory Board as an integral structure of Street Project Foundation. She also expressed the need for the board to reflect the inclusivity of the organization as three members of the board are persons living with disability.

She further stated that The Youth Advisory Board is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that the voices of the youth remain the most dominant influence for program design and community development at Street Project Foundation (SPF). This leadership structure will serve as a catalyst for social mobilization and inclusive social change with SPF Youth Ambassadors at the forefront.

President of the SPF Youth Advisory Board, Uzoamaka Asiegbu expressed her eagerness to lead the team of young professionals towards becoming the catalyst for social justice discuss and community organizing for inclusive social change.

Street Project Foundation has a mission to facilitate opportunities for youth employment, social mobilization and cross-cultural dialogue using creative arts as a tool and has achieved this through projects such as Creative Youth Booth Camp, Digital Amazons, Street University and Talent Hub.

As part of their achievement, the foundation records; 85% of Digital Amazons Trained secure paid internships in Advertising, Digital and Media Agencies in Nigeria. 25% get retained earning an average salary of N108,000/monthly.

Not less than 60% of the 2019-2020 cohorts of the Creative Youth Boot Camp get accelerated through mentorships, internships, scholarships, fellowships, and grants.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

