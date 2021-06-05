Prolifik Plsoo Drops New Album

With no features and an array of top producers, serial hit maker Prolifik Plsoo stays true to his vocal path in ‘MD CEO’, his new EP. Ferdinand Ekechukwu reports

After thrilling his fans with his hit songs, ‘Receive Sense’ and ‘You Say Wetin’, fast rising Afrobeats artiste, Prolifik Plsoo, has released his classic body of work of titled ‘MD CEO’. The six track EP, a sensational collection of different sounds that depict who Prolifik is as an artiste, opens with ‘Odeshi’ a slow track that recounts the daily challenges of the basic Nigerian and the decision to stay positive through it all.

‘Energy’, the second track is a Fela Anikulapo-Kuti-inspired sound where the serial hit maker tells a story with a play on words in a rhythm that bounces of supreme instrumentation. Prolifik Plsoo, real name Osuya Godwin Chuks, creates such a vibe in the EP title track, ‘MD CEO’. Grassroots in all its essence, the ‘MD CEO’ track hits you with the raw Lagos essence, unveiling Prolifik’s gift of staying true to his vocal path when he tells his story.

Other tracks on the MD CEO EP are ‘Tell Me’, whose hook is everything and ‘No title’ (Shóti Get è), produced by Niphkeys; a song that is proudly filled with Yoruba slangs and the rhythm, a winner. Closing out the EP is the beautifully conceptualized and produced song, ‘Out of Control’. Quickly tipped to be a fan favourite, it is a love song tinged in a bit of highlife that showcases Prolifik’s versatility as an artist.

Ensconced in a magnetic rhythm, ‘Out of Control’ is one song that will always be in replay. For this truly gifted artist, instrumentation is everything and this is what amplifies him as an artist. With this EP, Prolifik has flawlessly learned the creative kalakuta sound which affords the extra that he brings to all the components of this body of work.

With no features and an array of top producers, including Illkonnect, Skitter, Sossick and Niphkeys, the Afrobeats artiste who deftly modernizes Afro (Kalakuta) music using different types of beats reminisces: “I listened to a lot of Fela Anikulapo Kuti growing up via my dad’s playlist because he loved Fela at that time. I remember him taking me to Fela’s concert at Lekki beach one time and this has always inspired my kind of music. I can also say I get inspired by people around me and most times, I’m inspired by the situations I find myself.’’

Speaking on the new EP in an interview, Prolifik Plsoo, who has recorded hundreds of songs, said his latest project is aimed to redefine the sound of Afrobeats. “MD CEO’ consists of Kalakuta vibes on a whole new level. It’s fresh with a new sound. It was released on May 28, 2021. My kind of Kalakuta music is refined, different, and reincarnated. My sound sets me apart from other young talents because I play Afro (Kalakuta). Nobody does it better,” he said.

On the inspiration behind the song, the ‘You Say Wetin’ singer revealed that drugs or alcohol does not inspire him as he relies on life experience for inspiration: “I get my inspiration from different things. It could be friends, family, or real-life situations. Life has taught me loads of lessons but one important one is that a moment of pain is worth a lifetime of glory. Apart from that, my drive keeps me going. Knowing too well that nothing lasts forever is a major driver here. So I think of a solution and keep moving and my team is a whole motivation for me.”

