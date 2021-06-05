Premier League New Boys Court Onyeka

English Premier League new boys Brentford are interested in Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka.

Brentford have the same owner as FC Midtjylland, where Onyeka has been plying his trade since 2016.

Last summer, the Nigeria international was heavily courted by Club Brugge but the deal did not happen after the Belgian champions failed to meet the asking price for the 23-year-old.

Brentford will bank in the region of £170m following their promotion to the top-flight so money won’t be an issue to bring Onyeka to the West London club.

The FC Ebedei product is one of two FC Midtjylland players being targeted by the Bees in the summer transfer window as former Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko is also on their radar.

Onyeka has established himself as one of the top defensive midfielders in the Danish Superliga over the last two seasons, helping the Wolves win the title in 2019-2020 and finish runners-up in the just concluded season.

In 123 outings for FC Midtjylland since his debut, he has tallied 17 goals and provided 10 assists.

