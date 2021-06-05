PAN Nigeria Higer Bus Bags Best New Auto Entrant Award

By Bennett Oghifo

PAN Nigeria Limited has been awarded the best new auto entrant in the commercial vehicle category. The Award ceremony was part of the activities that marked Transport Day’s 8th Nigeria Annual Transport lecture, exhibition, and award themed: “Improving Nigeria Transportation systems, the way forward” which held at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos State.

The award was received by the General Manager, Planning and Strategy, Mr. Bawo Omagbitse on behalf of the Acting Managing Director, Ms. Taiwo Oluleye, FCIS.

PAN Nigeria Limited in strategic partnership with China’s Higer Bus Company Limited commenced the local production of two models of the Higer Buses in its plant in Kaduna.

PAN Nigeria is the country’s foremost multi-brand automobile manufacturer and assemblers with Higer Bus Company established in 1998 is China’s leading exporter of buses and coaches, whose vehicles are available in more than 100 countries in Asia, Middle East, Africa, Europe, and America.

The models produced in Nigeria are Higer H5C 16-seats, Higer H6C 19-seats and Higer Ambulance. The vehicles which are used for mass transit, transportation of school children, and ambulance services rolled off the company’s assembly lines in Kaduna in December 2019.

The Higer Bus comes with features such as Charging ports for all passengers, park-assist, rear camera, DVD/15’ LCD Display for passengers as well as spacious leg and head room.

In addition, the Higer Ambulance is fitted with state-of-the-art medical equipment such as suction catheters, stretcher belts and anatomical mattress, silicon resuscitators with mask, pulse oximeter, digital thermometer, 2kg fire extinguisher, automatic loading stretcher, scoop stretcher, AC/DC electronic suction machine, oxygen regulator, among others.

In her message on the award, the Acting Managing Director, Ms Taiwo Oluleye, expressed her appreciation for the award from the reputable Transport Publishers. She further stated that “This award is an affirmation of PAN Nigeria’s commitment to the delivery of reliable vehicles that surpass customer’s expectation”.

PAN Nigeria, today, has sufficient capacity to meet the country’s need for ambulances, school buses and mass transit vehicles.

